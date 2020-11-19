MultiCare opens third respiratory clinic to meet COVID-19 demands

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

COPYRIGHT: KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.–MultiCare Rockwood Clinic opened a third respiratory clinic Thursday to meet the rising demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from Spokane Regional Health showed that confirmed daily infections have risen by over 80% in the last two weeks.

Patients can visit the clinic at 400 East 5th Avenue if they’re experiencing respiratory symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Testing, including for COVID-19, will also be offered, according to a press release.

“As this pandemic has reached new heights, opening up an additional respiratory clinic will create greater access to care and provide appropriate treatment” MultiCare Rockwood Clinic President and COO Alex Jackson said.

In addition to treating COVID-19 symptoms, the clinics offer care for all cold, influenza and related cases.

The other two clinic locations are in Moran Prairie at 3016 E. 57th and in Cheney at 19 North Seventh Street.

To book an appointment, patients need to call 509-233-5102 Monday through Friday, or the clinic directly during the weekend. Each of these clinics offer same-day appointments.

RELATED: Putting Spokane’s COVID-19 cases into perspective

READ: WSU holds town hall addressing new COVID-19 plan

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.