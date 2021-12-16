MultiCare opens expanded clinic with hope it will reduce occupancy at hospitals

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. – Coronavirus hospitalizations in Washington have been on a downward trend since September, but occupancy at some area hospitals has been on the rise.

It is largely due to the backlog of patients whose procedures were put on hold because of COVID.

Since the summer, local hospitals like Kootenai Health and those operated by MultiCare have been strained.

Kootenai Health said their hospital census was originally due to the high number of COVID-19 patients and released the following statement:

For most of 2021 Kootenai Health has seen a high hospital census. This was primarily due to the high number of COVID-19 patients, however, when those numbers have declined, we have worked to accommodate those whose care was delayed due to the high number of COVID-19 patients. This means our hospital census has been consistently high. The team at Kootenai Health is always working to give patients the best care possible, and our staff members have continued to do so in spite of these difficult times. As our COVID-19 numbers have gone down in recent weeks, more surgical procedure are being scheduled as availability allows. We are happy we are able to provide more people in our community the care they need.

Providence said they haven’t experienced an increase that’s noticeable.

Providence is not seeing anything out of the ordinary in terms of the hospital census at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital. We continue to care for a large number of COVID-19 patients, though we are experiencing a gradual decline in those case numbers. So far, we have not seen a spike in hospitalizations related to flu. Providence is working to increase our surgeries, knowing people can start their healing before the holiday season. We are being very careful to balance our COVID patient census and the important surgeries that have been postponed due to COVID. We are slowly able to reschedule the most compelling surgeries, working with our surgical teams to determine which procedures can be rescheduled based on staff and space resources.”

MultiCare Senior Vice President and Chief Executive, Dr. David O’Brien says he can’t necessarily attribute their high number of patients to the pandemic, but said they have been busy.

As they deal with the rise in hospital occupancy, MultiCare opened their recently expanded clinic on the South Hill.

The healthcare provider hopes the new facility will help with preventative care, so fewer people are ending up in the hospital.

Dr. O’Brien hopes it will make an eventual difference all around.

“Our hope is if you have adequate primary care services, preventative medicine, things to keep you well, in the long run you’ll see less need for acute care services in the hospital,” he said.

The expansion includes 15 new exam rooms, an x-ray room and an on-site lab.

As a family medicine doctor, Dr. Trace Julsen says he wants people visiting them at the clinic instead of going straight to the emergency room.

“We have lost some of those traditional, urgent visits here in family medicine and we really want to get back to that. We want to be able to, like I said, take care of all of the needs for the patients as best as we can here at the clinic,” Julsen said.

Behavioral health, OB/GYN, family medicine and pediatrics will all be located in the expanded clinic.

