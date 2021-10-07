MultiCare needs volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine booster trial

Eugene Hoshiko

SPOKANE, Wash.– MultiCare is looking for volunteers in the Spokane area to be part of its COVID-19 vaccine booster trial.

Health experts are looking for 200 adults who have had both doses of the Modera shots at least six months before taking part in the trial.

The trial’s goal is to see how the immune response of a COVID-19 booster shot with other vaccines. It will pair one dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine with either a shingles shot or an

influenza booster vaccine.

It’s set to start on Oct. 7.

Volunteers who participate in the trial will be asked to make six or more in-person clinic visits and two telephone check-in visits over a 24-week period.

Anyone interested in taking part can email research@multicare.org or call 253-403-7249.

FEATURED: Inside the ICU: An exclusive look inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s intensive care unit

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.