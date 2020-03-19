MultiCare hospitals instate new visitor restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — All visitors to any MultiCare Hospital Facilities will now be screened before entering the facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MultiCare Health System announced Thursday that for the safety of their patients, staff and visitors, anyone entering a MultiCare Hospital will be screened at the door.

The screening involves a staff member taking the visitor’s temperature and asking the following questions:

Do you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or symptoms of the common cold of flu? Have you had contact with someone suspected or confirmed to have Novel Coronavirus?

Visitors who answer yes to either of the questions will be denied access to the hospital. MultiCare recommends that those who answer yes to those questions contact their primary care provider or use the free MultiCare Virtual Care e-visit.

Additional visitor restrictions include:

Visiting hours from 8am-8pm Only one caregiver or support person per day, unless the patient is under 17, then there is a two person limit No visitors under the age of 17 Visitors will be issued a wristband for easy identification No visitors will be allowed entrance through the Emergency Department unless they are accompanying an emergency patient Only one visitor is allowed to accompany emergency patients or patients with outpatients clinic procedure, arriving for surgery or other procedures Visitors trying to enter the facility for any reason other than to receive care or visit a patient will not be permitted

These restrictions apply to all units in the hospital, but for those in birth centers or neonatal intensive care units, patients may have up to two visitors a day.

For more information about MultiCare’s response to COVID-19, visit www.multicare.org/coronavirus

