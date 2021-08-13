MultiCare tightens visitor restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash.– Because of a rise in patients, MultiCare Health System announced on Thursday there will be changes to its visitor policy.

People in the hospital will only be allowed one visitor or caregiver at MultiCare Deaconess and Valley Hospitals.

When it comes to the Family Birth Centers, mothers will be allowed two people for support during labor and birth. Then, two hours after delivery the second support person will have to leave the hospital. The person who stays will be the one allowed throughout the rest of the hospital stay.

In MultiCare Rockwood Clinics, patients should consider bringing children to appointments if they absolutely have to, the health care provider said.

These restrictions are effective immediately, no matter what a person’s vaccination status is.

All other visitor information can be found online.

MultiCare Health System is not the only provider making changes. On Wednesday, Providence Health Care announced starting the next day it would restrict visitors.

