Multicare bringing ‘Novavax’ COVID vaccine trial to Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare will bring a COVID vaccine to clinical trial in the Inland Northwest, the healthcare organization announced Monday.

Starting next weekend, people in the region can volunteer for the Novavax vaccine trial.

MultiCare says more than 100 clinics and hospitals around the U.S. are participating in the Novavax trial, and they hope to have 300 volunteers take the vaccine at the MultiCare Rockwood Clinic in Cheney.

“Finding effective vaccines is an essential strategy to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Rockwood physician and the trial’s principal investigator, Dr. Jonathan Staben. “As a community-based research center, we are delighted to be able to bring this phase three clinical trial opportunity to the Spokane region as the valuable research insights from this study will help inform next steps for this vaccine.”

The healthcare organization wants to enroll a diverse group of people — including elderly people, people with underlying conditions, as well as disproportionately affected racial groups like African Americans, Latinx, Asian Americans, Native Americans and Native Alaskans.

The trial consists of two injections spaced three weeks apart, which is designed to create antibodies to fight COVID infection. One-third of participants will receive a placebo saline injection.

