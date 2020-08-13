Multi-vehicle crash blocking eastbound I-90 near Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple vehicles crashed on eastbound I-90 near Post Falls.
Idaho State Police are currently on-scene and say that eastbound traffic must keep left while they investigate.
According to ISP, a silver Kia SUV with an Idaho license plate was at the scene of the crash but left. Anyone with information on the Kia is urged to contact them.
