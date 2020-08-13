Multi-vehicle crash blocking eastbound I-90 near Post Falls

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple vehicles crashed on eastbound I-90 near Post Falls.

Idaho State Police are currently on-scene and say that eastbound traffic must keep left while they investigate.

According to ISP, a silver Kia SUV with an Idaho license plate was at the scene of the crash but left. Anyone with information on the Kia is urged to contact them.

The Idaho State Police are on scene of a multi vehicle crash eastbound I90 near exit 7 in Post Falls. Traffic needs to keeps to the left and use caution in the area. If anyone observed a silver Kia SUV poss ID plates that was at the scene of the crash please contact this agency. pic.twitter.com/el9vbR3H4b — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) August 13, 2020

