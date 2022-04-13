Firing range to open near Fairchild Air Force Base for military and deputy training

FAIRCHILD AFB, Wash. — Construction has begun on a new gun range made specifically for military and police use.

On Wednesday morning, representatives from Fairchild Air Force Base, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Spokane County Board of Commissioners broke ground on the upcoming Spokane Regional Indoor Small Arms Range.

The firing range, made in partnership with Fairchild, the SCSO and Spokane County, will train Airmen and Deputies simultaneously. The facility’s goal is to ensure mission readiness for Spokane County and the Air Force, along with eliminating the need to build duplicate facilities.

The range will consist of 21 lanes, 50 meters in length, and includes classrooms, offices, and an armory on site. It will be housed fully indoors with adjustable lighting and can simulate multiple environments.

“This facility has been ten years in the making, and the fact that we are here today really comes down to the fact that we were able to develop these valuable relationships and partnerships,” said Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. “This project will be one of those things that you can point to and show that our community can accomplish almost anything. Training is what leads to professionalism and having the confidence to do your job right. For law enforcement, this is the most important thing we do for our staff, so they can have the tools necessary to do a difficult job under difficult circumstances.”

The facility will be located near Craig Road and the Medical Lake Highway, just minutes from the front gates of Fairchild AFB. An estimated completion date has not yet been released.

