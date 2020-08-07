Multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to Thomson International onions, cases reported in Spokane Co.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Department of Health reports that a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella has affected several Washington counties, including Spokane.

The outbreak has been linked to onions sold by Thomson International Inc.

According to the DOH, 25 cases have been reported, including 10 in King County. Cases have also been reported in Benton, Spokane, Asotin, Snohomish, Garfield, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, San Juan, Thurston, Walla Walla, Yakima and Clark counties.

So far, 640 people have been infected with the strain of Salmonella in 43 states.

Thomson International issued a recall of all onions shipped since May 1, 2020. This includes onions sold in cartons and mesh sacks, ranging from 2 to 50 pounds. Brand names include Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.

DOH recommends that if you have any of these products, throw them out. If you do not know where the onions are sourced from, DOH says to throw those out, too. Be sure to wash any surfaces those onions have been on, as well.

