Crash cleared from eastbound I-90 at Barker Rd

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Eastbound lanes of I-90 are back open following a two-car crash at Barker Rd.

Minor injuries were reported.

Traffic Alert:

Multiple vehicle collision Eastbound I-90 at Barker Road right lane blocked. Reported minor injuries. Crews and troopers on scene, please slow down and move over. #slowdownmoveover — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) April 7, 2022

