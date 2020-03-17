Mullan schools to close through first week of April

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MULLAN, Idaho — All Mullan schools will close Wednesday through April 6 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Mullan School District said Tuesday.

The District office will stay open until Thursday for anyone needing last-minute access to the school.

