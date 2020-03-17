Mullan schools to close through first week of April
MULLAN, Idaho — All Mullan schools will close Wednesday through April 6 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Mullan School District said Tuesday.
The District office will stay open until Thursday for anyone needing last-minute access to the school.
For more information, visit the Mullan School District website.
READ: Idaho reports eighth confirmed case of COVID-19
READ: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.