Mudslide shuts down part of North Cascades Highway for the night

Drivers heading down North Cascades Highway Thursday should find another route.

The Washington Department of Transportation said it was shutting down the SR 20 east of Washington Pass and west of Winthrop in Okanogan County because of a mudslide. The road will stay closed overnight.

Crews will head out to reassess the road in the daylight Friday.

What you see here is a slide on SR 20 North Cascades Highway. With nightfall and rain still coming down we have closed the highway between MP 134-171 until we can reassess tomorrow in the daylight. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/k6sOs7JiOp — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 29, 2021

