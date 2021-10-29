Mudslide shuts down part of North Cascades Highway for the night
Drivers heading down North Cascades Highway Thursday should find another route.
The Washington Department of Transportation said it was shutting down the SR 20 east of Washington Pass and west of Winthrop in Okanogan County because of a mudslide. The road will stay closed overnight.
Crews will head out to reassess the road in the daylight Friday.
