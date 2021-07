Mudslide hits US 95 north of Riggins

RIGGINS, Idaho — A mudslide has hit U.S. 95, just north of Riggins.

One lane is open to traffic, but Idaho Transportation Department Crews are in the area removing debris and monitoring the adjacent slope.

Drivers should expect delays through the area today.

This is a developing story.

