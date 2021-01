Mudslide blocking portion of SR 2 near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A mudslide is blocking part of State Route 2 just east of Leavenworth.

The slide happened Monday mid-morning and struck the DOT guardrail. A portion of the eastbound lane of the highway is blocked, but additional closures are expected as crews work to remove debris.

