Much warmer, but not necessarily sunnier weather for Wednesday – Kris

You can break out your lightest weight jacket for Wednesday! It could be our warmest day of the season so far. In Spokane, the forecast is calling for a high of 61°, which will be the first time this season in the 60s. It will be warm, but it won’t be sunny. The clouds will continue to stream over a weak ridge of high pressure. By Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will bring even more clouds and the slight chance of a few sprinkles.

It will be much sunnier for Thursday, but it will also be cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Meanwhile, we will be in and out of the clouds Friday, Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures running between 5 and 10 degrees above average. The chance of showers returns to our forecast late Sunday through Tuesday.