Much needed rain on the way – Mark

Rain is on the way for the Inland Northwest.

Showers around Spokane will arrive by late afternoon.

Clouds are expected with mild conditions today. Showers will likely be north of I-90.

Thursday will be cooler and windy at times.

Here are 4 Things to Know today:

Today will be the last dry day for awhile. Light rain tonight followed by gusty winds and rain showers through Saturday morning. Calmer and warmer Sunday and next week.

