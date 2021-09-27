Much-needed rain is on the way – Mark
Happy Monday!
Some much-needed rain is making its way to the Inland Northwest.
Rain is expected to continue through most of the evening.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Showers for today
- More rain is expected overnight
- A wet Tuesday morning
- Chilly conditions midweek
Our temperatures are about average today with showers and mountain rain to start.
We’ll begin drying out Tuesday with much cooler fall-like weather.
A cold front will pass over today and bring showers to overnight rain. Scattered showers and cooler Tuesday with cool temperatures and dry again on Wednesday. Warming back to normal temperatures for the weekend.
