Much-needed rain is on the way – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

Some much-needed rain is making its way to the Inland Northwest.

Rain is expected to continue through most of the evening.

Mon Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Showers for today
  • More rain is expected overnight
  • A wet Tuesday morning
  • Chilly conditions midweek

Mon Mid 4 Things

Our temperatures are about average today with showers and mountain rain to start.

Mon Highs

We’ll begin drying out Tuesday with much cooler fall-like weather.

Mon Tue Highs

A cold front will pass over today and bring showers to overnight rain. Scattered showers and cooler Tuesday with cool temperatures and dry again on Wednesday. Warming back to normal temperatures for the weekend.

Mon Planning 7

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories