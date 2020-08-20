Much cooler weather will bring relief to the overheated Inland Northwest

Lace up your running shoes, fire up the lawn mower and take Fido out for a nice, long walk: the heat wave will come to an end on Thursday. Temperatures will drop noticeably. Highs will climb into the lower 80s, which is just about average. You can even leave your sunglasses behind. That’s because a cold front will not only deliver the cooler air, it will bring cloudy skies for the first part of the day. There’s a slight chance of an isolated sprinkle of rain, but for the most part, we will be staying dry.

A stronger cold front will press across the area on Friday, which will mainly pick up our winds, and bring a re-enforcing shot of cooler air for the weekend. Don’t worry, it’s still going to feel like summer this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high temperature in the lower 80s. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s on Sunday, with sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through next week with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.