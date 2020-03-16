Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park suspends operations

Coronavirus pandemic forces local ski and snowboard park to cease operations

Aaron Polevoi by Aaron Polevoi

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park suspended all operations indefinitely Monday as concern grows over the novel coronavirus in Washington State.

The park decided to cease all operations shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide shutdown Monday afternoon of restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, and recreational centers. The ban is through the end of March, but could be further extended into April.

Mt. Spokane’s final day of the season was originally scheduled for Sunday, April 12.

The safety of our guests and staff is of utmost importance. Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park has elected to suspend all operations beginning Monday, March 16th. These are very difficult times for the nation as a whole and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility. Our office will be available via telephone and email starting Wednesday, March 18, to address any questions. We respectfully ask that you do not travel to the mountain without scheduling with us first. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we move through this challenge together.

