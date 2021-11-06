Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park prepares for upcoming season

by Elenee Dao

MEAD, Wash – In just one month, skiers and snowboarders will get to enjoy Mt. Spokane once again. The park will open the first weekend of December.

Jim van Loben Sels, the general manager of Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park says they’re ready for this winter, especially since it’s forecasted to be a La Nina year.

“Which means lots of snow, cold temperatures. We’re kind of banking on the fact that we start with a full round of snow,” he said.

Van Loben Sels says they’re fixing up two chair lifts; one is chair four, which is already done, the other is chair two, which will most likely be finished after the ski season starts.

“It was a busy summer and our team just really went out there and cranked it out,” he said.

In addition to fixing up those two chair lifts, van Loben Sels says they expanded the ski school program for Friday nights, so parents can drop off their kids to that and have their own fun skiing.

Once January hits, the park will be open for seven days a week.

“We typically, over the last 20 years, we were closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and last year with COVID, we decided we couldn’t have the same volume of skiers on those other peak days, so we open Mondays and Tuesdays. It was such a success we decided to continue that program,” van Loben Sels said.

Like last year, van Loben Sels says they will limit tickets and require people to buy tickets online in advance on weekends and holidays. There won’t be restrictions on season pass holders.

Masks will still be required inside the lodges as well as in line where crowds form. This will be in place as long as the state mandate is, too.

“We’re doing our due diligence to follow the state’s RCWs. At the same time, there is a fatigue, a mask fatigue, and so, we’re just trying to find a good balance and make sure it’s a safe environment,” van Loben Sels said.

Another hurdle the ski and snowboard park hopes to overcome: staffing. They’re looking for up to 300 employees. Luckily, van Loben Sels said 100 will be returning from the previous season.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Small businesses struggle to find workers

They’re looking to hire staff for inside the lodge to outside on the mountain. A job fair was held on the mountain Saturday, and van Loben Sels says it was “lighter than typical.”

“But, at the same time, we’ve got great quality people. We just have to adapt and hope as a community ski area that we still have people that come up until the day we open looking for a great place to work and a great team to work with,” he said.

Van Loben Sels says the goal is to have their team vaccinated, and for those unvaccinated, they’re looking into weekly testing.

“We’re just changing gears and trying to comply with state and federal regulations and make a fun environment and make it a safe environment,” he added.

For more information on Mt. Spokane’s hiring process and open positions, as well as other guidelines, click here.

READ: It’s official: La Niña is coming again this year

READ: WSDOT: Staffing problems could mean changes on the roads this winter

RELATED: November is Snow-vember in Spokane: Here’s how to be ready on the road

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.