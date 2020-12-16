Mt. Spokane sees 8 inches of new snow

MT. SPOKANE — It’s going to be a great day on the mountain!

Mt. Spokane saw eight inches of new snow over the past 24 hours and up to four more inches are expected.

A handful of lifts are open for alpine skiers and snowboarders, and several groomed trails are open for cross-country skiers and snowshoers.

The mountain opens at 9 a.m. daily and if you are looking to get in some runs over the holidays, make sure you book your lift tickets online in advance.

