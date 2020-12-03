Mt. Spokane kicks off ski season this weekend

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rejoice, skiers and snowboarders, because ski season is on again at Mt. Spokane this weekend!

Right now, the resort is doing a ‘soft opening’ for just Saturday and Sunday, and this comes with some limitations.

For the time being, they are only welcoming back folks with pre-purchased tickets, season passes or Stocking Stuffer lift ticket vouchers from last season. The resort is asking people to purchase their tickets ahead of time online on the Mt. Spokane website.

As for your COVID skiing experience, four lifts will start running at 9 a.m. — you can pop into Lodge 2 to grab some takeout food, brews or to use the restroom, naturally, but the space will not be available for sitting, dining or storing items. There will be outdoor dining available.

Shuttles will also run at 50-percent capacity, but two more buses will added to the fleet to make up the difference.

The resort’s repair shop is also ready to go, but rentals will not be available for the time being. You can still get private lessons, but are asked to book in advance by calling (509) 238-2220.

You can find the full list of COVID-19 protocols on the Mt. Spokane website.

