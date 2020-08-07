Mt. Spokane HS seniors connect classmates through storytelling

SPOKANE, Wash.– In a world of so many voices, sometimes it’s hard to feel heard. Alyssa Welton and Conner Jackson want to change that for the students and staff at Mt. Spokane High School.

“I want people to have a voice and feel like they can talk to someone,” Welton said.

That sentiment seems more important than every as classrooms sit empty and students stay home. But, even in quarantine, people have technology. Welton and Jackson plan to leverage that through the new account they created on Instagram and Facebook called Humans of Mt. Spokane.

“It’s really here to share the stories of everybody,” Jackson said.

Jackson was the original founder. He said he was inspired by the Humans of New York account.

“Every day they post a new picture and they’re going around New York and they’re asking questions to random people,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s take is a little more personal as he photographs students and staff from Mt. Spokane. Welton interviews them about pivotal moments in their lives or activities they’re passionate about.

Who better to share these stories than two of the students who attend the school?

“I’ve always loved listening to what people have to say and their stories,” Welton said. “This has just been such a surreal experience because now I can tell those stories.”

Marketing teacher David Whitehead has been a supporter from the start.

“it’s amazing that they’re doing this and I’m very proud of them,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead can see how this small thing could make a big difference.

“They need community. We all need community,” Whitehead said. “It’s really tough to have community when we’re all separated by the distance we’re separated.”

Jackson said he hopes the page continues long after he graduates and when COVID-19 isn’t a daily headline. But, it’s also a fitting way to stay connected now.

“Now is a great time to start something like Humans of Mt. Spokane because there is all this divide and everyone is isolated in their homes,” Jackson said. “I think it’s a great way to get everybody together.”

Because together is where so many people want to be.

“I still do believe we can get to know people, even with everything that’s going on,” Welton said.

