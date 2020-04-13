M’s star, former Zag Marco Gonzales thanks people for staying home
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington athletes and coaches are thanking the public for staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted out a video of Mariners pitcher and former Gonzaga Bulldog Marco Gonzales and his wife Monica thanking Washington residents for staying home.
The couple and their dog Louie encouraged viewers to remain at home and continue practicing social distancing.
“Social distancing has been working,” said Marco Gonzales in the video. “But if we want it to continue to work, we need to stay on top of it.”
Earlier in the week, Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few also recorded a video to help with the effort.
RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho
READ: ‘We will not accept unnecessary deaths’: Gov. Inslee extends stay home order through May 4
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.