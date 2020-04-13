M’s star, former Zag Marco Gonzales thanks people for staying home

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington athletes and coaches are thanking the public for staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted out a video of Mariners pitcher and former Gonzaga Bulldog Marco Gonzales and his wife Monica thanking Washington residents for staying home.

The couple and their dog Louie encouraged viewers to remain at home and continue practicing social distancing.

.@MarcoGonzales_ is right. Our united efforts are slowing the spread of coronavirus. But that progress depends on all of us continuing to practice physical distancing. Thanks for staying home, Marco, Monica and Louie. #WeGotThisWA @Mariners pic.twitter.com/QzjRuuUXJd — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 12, 2020

“Social distancing has been working,” said Marco Gonzales in the video. “But if we want it to continue to work, we need to stay on top of it.”

Earlier in the week, Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few also recorded a video to help with the effort.

Coach Mark Few led @ZagsBB to an incredible season. Now he's helping lead the fight against COVID-19. Stay home. Stay healthy. #WeGotThisWA #GoZags pic.twitter.com/e6AmCUmuAS — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 10, 2020

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

READ: ‘We will not accept unnecessary deaths’: Gov. Inslee extends stay home order through May 4

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.