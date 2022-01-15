‘Move off the beach’: Tsunami advisory remains in effect for Washington coast

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A tsunami advisory is still in effect for the coastal areas of Washington, Oregon, California, among other states.

The National Weather Service advises people living near beaches in the Northwest to “move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas.”

NWS says strong currents and dangerous waves in coastal areas are expected and already occurring. Devastating waves already hit Tonga, with a reported 1.0 magnitude earthquake near the volcano. There is still a chance that the waves could cause significant damage to the U.S. coast, and their magnitude may vary.

They say the first wave may not be the largest, so it’s advised residents living on the coast move inland to avoid encountering the increasingly large waves.

The tsunami advisory will remain in effect until further notice from the National Weather Service. Check tsunami.gov for updates.

