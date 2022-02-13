Move Ahead WA package to provide $16B for state’s transportation

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Democrats unveiled Move Ahead Washington, a 16-year, $16 billion package to improve Washington’s transportation sector.

Move Ahead WA aims to create sustainable, eco-efficient transportation and enhance current infrastructure throughout the state. It would distribute millions in funding to various cities, many with specific plans for future road projects and public transit.

About $50 million from the package would go towards Spokane Transit Authority’s Division Street Bus Rapid Transit line. Spokane Representative Marcus Riccelli says the funds would give 18,000 people nearby access to rapid transit, and paves the way for more than 30,000 jobs.

“We spent a lot of time doing outreach in communities across the state, and what we heard was that people want us to preserve the infrastructure that we have now and finish the projects we have started,” said Riccelli. “This package ensures that Washington can finish what it started while also looking toward the future and investing in communities that have not traditionally received investment from our current transportation system.”

The Liberty Park Land Bridge would receive $4 million, which would reconnect the East Central neighborhood to East Sprague. About $5 million would go towards improving pedestrian and bike paths on Cook Street and Pacific Avenue Greenway, with another $5.8 million for Millwood Trail.

Riccelli believes the package will speed up the process of the East Spokane Corridor by three years. He’s confident it will greatly benefit Spokane’s rural areas and communities of color.

“I am particularly excited about the Connecting Communities fund, which provides $50 million to fund projects in communities that have had historic underinvestment in walking and biking infrastructure,” he said. “For the first time, the Legislature is putting those communities that have historically been left out, such as communities of color and rural communities, at the front of the line.”

The bills that make up Move Ahead WA are Senate Bills 5974 and 5975 and House Bills 2118 and 2119. The funds for the package will come from the state’s general fund, the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and the Climate Commitment Act.

