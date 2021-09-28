Mouthful of bugs? It’s woolly aphid season in the Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSU

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is beautiful in the fall, but it’s a time of year that has become synonymous with an abundant pest.

Fall is also woolly ash aphid season.

These gnat-like bugs swarm in the evenings at this time of year. That is because it is the start of the mating and migrating season.

Woolly aphids typically hide in conifer trees, like ash or noble firs. They gather in groups and warm trees in search of partners.

Experts say the bugs are basically a nuisance, but they will be gone as soon as temperatures begin to take a bigger dip.

RELATED: Another La Niña winter likely in the Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.