Mountain snow and showers, then warmer Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday,

We’re starting off the day with showers, but things will dry up later tonight.

Wed Rest Of Your

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Snow/rain showers today
  • Gusty southwest winds, as well
  • Showers are possible Thursday
  • Sunshine returns for Friday

Wed Mid 4 Things

Here’s a look at our highs – We’re sitting below average for this time of year.

Wed Highs

Tonight’s lows will be about average.

Wed Nights Low

A front arrives with rain or snow and gusty southwest winds later. Thursday will be cloudy and mild, with an afternoon shower or two possible. Friday, and into the weekend, will bring clouds and warmer weather with a slight cold front Sunday evening. That will bring showers and gusty winds into Monday morning.

Wed Planning 7 Day

