Mountain snow and showers, then warmer Thursday – Mark

Happy Wednesday,

We’re starting off the day with showers, but things will dry up later tonight.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Snow/rain showers today

Gusty southwest winds, as well

Showers are possible Thursday

Sunshine returns for Friday

Here’s a look at our highs – We’re sitting below average for this time of year.

Tonight’s lows will be about average.

A front arrives with rain or snow and gusty southwest winds later. Thursday will be cloudy and mild, with an afternoon shower or two possible. Friday, and into the weekend, will bring clouds and warmer weather with a slight cold front Sunday evening. That will bring showers and gusty winds into Monday morning.