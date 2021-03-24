Mountain snow and showers, then warmer Thursday – Mark
Happy Wednesday,
We’re starting off the day with showers, but things will dry up later tonight.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Snow/rain showers today
- Gusty southwest winds, as well
- Showers are possible Thursday
- Sunshine returns for Friday
Here’s a look at our highs – We’re sitting below average for this time of year.
Tonight’s lows will be about average.
A front arrives with rain or snow and gusty southwest winds later. Thursday will be cloudy and mild, with an afternoon shower or two possible. Friday, and into the weekend, will bring clouds and warmer weather with a slight cold front Sunday evening. That will bring showers and gusty winds into Monday morning.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.