Mountain rains are a setback on the trail to ski season

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s more moisture than you could ever want in the Northwest right now, but it’s not all a positive. While western Washington and Oregon are seeing dangerous flooding, ski areas in the Inland Northwest are watching rain fall on their slopes.

Why? The deep moisture dumping this rain comes from the tropics near Hawaii and brings along much warmer air for the ride. This phenomenon is nicknamed a pineapple express or an atmospheric river.

Snow levels on Friday morning rose above 9,000 feet, according to the morning balloon launch from the National Weather Service. That’s higher than every mountain range in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Many parts of the Cascades aren’t that high either; just the highest mountaintops. Rain falling on top of snow increases melting and enhances runoff. It actually works against building a snowpack.

Right now, Inland Northwest ski areas have a base of between 4 and 8 inches for those who are reporting. Schweitzer told 4 News Now they can open with as little as 12 inches of well-packed base. They also have the help of snowmaking equipment for some of their runs. Mount Spokane told us they look for 20 to 24 inches of base before making the call to open. Each ski area has different terrain they have to cover up with snow before it’s safe to ski on.

Rocky runs need more snow before they can open. Schweitzer and Silver Mountain have said publically that they’re targeting the day after Thanksgiving to open for the season.

Another atmospheric river is forecast to impact the Inland Northwest between Saturday night and Monday night. Snow levels will be over 8000 feet before crashing down to the valley floors Monday night. Colder weather is in the forecast for the rest of next week. It’s a good sign that getting some turns in after your turkey is still within reach.

RELATED: Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest

RELATED:Schweitzer aims for November 26 opening day