Mountain pass closures leave store shelves empty

by Rania Kaur

SNOQUALMIE PASS — With Snoqualmie pass closed, many delivery trucks are unable to re-supply local grocery stores and restaurants.

People stocked up on supplies before the winter storm rolled in Wednesday and now, grocery stores and restaurants are patiently waiting to get re-supplied. But, that won’t happen until at Sunday at the earliest.

“Once the passes open, the trucks are ready to go, the supply is there,” says Tammie Hetrick, President and CEO of the Washington State Food Industry Association. “We are ready to get it out to the stores, we just need to have that access.”

The Washington Food Industry Association, which supplies produce to local grocery stores, recommends the public avoid panic buying their goods. WFIA says to shop like you normally would, as empty shelves will ensue for common stockpiled goods.

“It’s hard to tell people not to panic buy,” says Hetrick. “That’s your first concern is making sure you have enough, but you know if we shopped like we regularly do, we’ll be fine.”

With trapped trucks due to closures, keep your shopping list light and avoid wiping out store shelves.

