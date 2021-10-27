Mountain Pacific Sports Federation bringing track championship to The Podium

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mountain Pacific Sports Federation has agreed to bring its Indoor Track and Field Championship to Spokane.

The event will be held at the Podium, Spokane’s new multi-purpose sports complex. It has not yet opened but is set to be completed this fall.

Fifteen teams from 10 universities, including the Big West and West Coast Conference, will compete in the tournament. It has been held at the University of Washington for the past 18 years.

“Our commitment to creating an exceptional student-athlete experience has resulted in an opportunity for our talented track and field athletes to compete at The Podium – a true world-class facility,” said MPSF Executive Director Foti Mellis. “The MPSF is grateful for this partnership and shared desire to promote indoor track and field. We also look forward to engaging with the greater Spokane community. They are gracious, hospitable hosts, and the textbook definition of sports enthusiasts.”

The track and field championship will not only be held at the Podium in 2022, but also in 2023 and 2024.

The Podium has booked 50 events already, with the first set being the Spokane Invitational in December.

