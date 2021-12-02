Mount Spokane pushes back opening day

Screenshot: Mt. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– We have more bad news for snow lovers who were hoping to hit the slopes this weekend.

Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park said on its Facebook Wednesday that it would not be ready for people to shred as planned on Dec. 4.

However, there is some good news. Mt. Spokane said it would open up guest services and the Foggy Bottom Lounge that day so people can head up and hang out. They’ll be serving $5 draft beers and plenty of fresh mountain air.

This is also a good time for people who didn’t get their season passes in the mail to pick theirs up.

The unusually warm weather has forced a few winter activities to be put on hold. The Numerica Skate Ribbon announced it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday so it could restore some of the ice it lost over the weekend.

On Sunday, Schweitzer announced it would close the mountain until Dec. 3. The ski resort has just opened on Friday.

Silver Mountain also opened last Friday but said it was dealing with snow loss. A Facebook post said the mountain would be open Sunday for scenic gondola rides and anyone who had skiing or tubing tickets would be getting a refund.

