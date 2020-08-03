Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer on Argonne Rd.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a deer on Argonne Road, north of Spokane Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic collision between a motorist and a deer at Argonne and Stoneman Sunday night. The caller told authorities that bystanders had already begun CPR on the driver, and firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 9 took over life-saving efforts, but the motorcyclist was declared dead a short time later.

Traffic Unit investigators say that two motorcyclists were driving north on Argonne when the deer jumped in front of the them. The motorist in front struck the deer, and the second motorist went off-road to avoid the crash, suffering only minor injuries.

