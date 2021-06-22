Motorcyclist hit by car, killed on Sprague near University

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sprague near University Tuesday afternoon.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was driving westbound on Sprague when he was hit head-on by an eastbound Subaru. Authorities said the Subaru driver, a woman in her 30s, crossed over into the westbound lanes, but do not know what caused the driver to do so.

Deputies said people in the area of the crash stopped to help the motorcylist, but he was critically injured. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but the motorcylist succumbed to his injuries.

A corporal on scene said speed, drugs and impairment do not seem to be a part of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Corporal Welton at 509-477-3237.

