Mother, teen arrested for northwest Spokane drive-by shooting

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in northwest Spokane.

The shooting happened on March 17 near Franklin Park.

People inside a home on N. Stevens said a car drove by their house two separate times while someone shot out of the window.

No one was hit, but the house and a car parked on the street were both struck.

Spokane Police officers learned there was an ongoing conflict between the victims and people who lived in a house nearby on N. Hogan St.

Officers responded to the house and found the suspect’s car in the driveway. They witnessed several people get into the car and leave the house, so they conducted a traffic stop.

Officers said seven people were in the car and all but one were minors.

Police said the 15-year-old had a handgun in their backpack. The teen was taken into custody for unlawful possession of a firearm, while police also arrested their mother, 36-year-old Danielle Anderson, who was driving. Investigators said Anderson is the mother to some of the children who were in the car.

She was arrested for drive-by shooting and reckless endangerment.

Police said the group in the suspect vehicle was associated with other illegal activity that had been reported earlier that same day.

According to SPD, they had responded to the same house on N. Hogan St. and arrested a minor for a series of assaults involving some of the same people as in the drive-by shooting.

Officers believe the same suspect vehicle was driving around with multiple minors, who are accused of getting out of the car and assaulting victims.

