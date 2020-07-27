Mother Nature delivering serious heat to our work week -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning and happy Monday! We are in for a hot work week. Now is the time to get in the summer-hot mindset. Make sure you’re prepared for the hot afternoons.

Today, it’ll be 96 degrees this afternoon. As you head out the door, check yourself and make sure you have water and sunscreen. Low 70s as you head off on your work day. By the time you sit down for lunch, we’ll be pretty close to 90s in Spokane. Nothing but sunshine and clear skies for your Monday.

A heat advisory is in effect starting today at noon. This weather alert will carry into our Thursday evening. Make smart choices this week! Be mindful of fire prevention. It is going to be dry and hot. We all need to do our part to prevent a fire in our community.

Temperatures today in and around Spokane will be in the mid 90s. If you head south towards Lewiston, 101 degrees. Moses Lake will also be in the triple digits.

HEAT SAFETY: