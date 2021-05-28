Mother Nature bringing a perfect weather weekend – Mark

A beautiful weekend is on the way!

Friday will be the end of our cooler weather, then we’ll sure warm up over the next few days.

Here’s a look at your weekend:

70s on Saturday

80s on Sunday

Then it gets even warmer!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today will be sunny, but cloudy

We’ll also have some cooler, breezier weather today

A GREAT Memorial Day weekend is ahead

Then comes the heat wave

Again, things will be cooler today, but with increased sunshine heading into the weekend. Get out the grill for 70s Saturday and mid 80s by Memorial Day.

The HOT weather starts Tuesday and Wednesday with 90s expected.