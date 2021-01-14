Mother Nature being agreeable with sunshine and mild conditions – Mark
After a rough day yesterday, today will be sunny and calm.
We’ll see sunshine for most of the day with temperatures gradually warming.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:
We’ll see high pressure in places with calm winds and a sunny sky. Mild temps continue all week and into the weekend.
We could see a chance of a morning shower Friday morning.
