Mother Nature being agreeable with sunshine and mild conditions – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

After a rough day yesterday, today will be sunny and calm.

We’ll see sunshine for most of the day with temperatures gradually warming.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

We’ll see high pressure in places with calm winds and a sunny sky. Mild temps continue all week and into the weekend.

We could see a chance of a morning shower Friday morning.

