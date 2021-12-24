Mother and son face homelessness and need help finding a new place to live

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Spokane family is worried they might not have a home when the holidays are over.

Heather and her son Sean have been living in their home for almost six years. However, their landlord said they need to be out within the next week and they have nowhere to go.

They’re having a hard time finding somewhere that will take them both so they can stay together. Sean is over the age of 18 so family homes in the area aren’t an option. He has severe autism and other disabilities so Heather needs to be with him at all times to take care of him.

Heather said she’s always paid rent. Their problem is not having enough money to pay for the first month’s rent and a security deposit.

If you know of a resource or a way to help this family, let us know. Email Emily Blume at emilyb@kxly.com.

Heather and her son, Sean, have been living in their home for almost 6 years. They've always paid rent but they're being forced to move out within the next week & they have nowhere to go. Her son is over the age of 18, so family homes in the area aren't an option.@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/GmBf2USQTU — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) December 23, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.