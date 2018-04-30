Mother and daugher meet…after 49 years

Josie Hollenback by Josie Hollenback

In 1969, Colleen was forced to secretly give up her daughter for adoption. During that time, her daughter Mary searched for her birth mother only to be falsely told that her mother passed away. Years later, Mary was researching her ancestry and discovered her mother was still alive. So finally, after nearly 50 years, the two have been tearfully reunited.

