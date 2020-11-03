Mostly dry and mild: Election-day drama won’t extend to the forecast

You won’t need to brave high winds, bitter cold or deep snow to go to the polls or drop off your ballet on Tuesday. That said, you might get sprinkled on or have to stand in a little light rain if you vote late in the day. It will be a beautiful start to Election Day. However, the clouds will increase in the afternoon. After that, a weak front will bring the chance of light rain to Spokane. The front will push through North Idaho through the early evening. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average.

The chance of showers will continue on Wednesday, but Thursday will be especially wet and windy. Temperatures will remain mild, but not for long. A cold upper-level trough will move into the region at the end of the week, and that means a drop in temperatures. There is the possibility of some snow in the mountains on Thursday night and Friday, but the showers should remain as rain the valleys. The cold air will move in late Friday and into the weekend. However, it will not be quite as cold as our late October cold snap. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.