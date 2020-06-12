Mostly cloudy, but warm temps for your Friday -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mostly cloudy, but dry, for the bulk of your Friday morning and afternoon. This evening is when conditions could get interesting.

We’ll be creeping into the mid-60s this morning as you get your day going. By that afternoon lunch hour, we’ll warm to the mid-70s. Still looking at mostly cloudy skies. Not a lot of sunshine to report for your Friday. If you catch some spots of sunshine, enjoy!

This evening, will bring a good chance for thunderstorms to the region. Be safe and be smart! These storms can bring heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors!

The potential for thunderstorms extends into early morning Saturday. Prepare for a wet Saturday morning to kick off the weekend.

We will be warm today throughout the region – very warm. Low-80s expected around the Spokane area. Average high this time of year is typically low-70s.

What comes up, must come down! Saturday will bring much cooler temperatures. We drop to the low-60s and upper-50s.

The rest of the weekend and work week has some unsettled weather in the forecast. We stay below average for temperatures. Regionally, there is a potential for wet weather everyday for the next week.

Stay safe! -Nikki