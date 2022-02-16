‘One of the most significant events Spokane has ever seen’: Spokane Arena hints at big concert announcement

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Arena is preparing to make a big concert announcement on Friday.

“The concert will be one of the most significant events Spokane has ever seen,” a press release said.

The announcement is scheduled for 6 a.m. because it will be made nationwide on East Coast time.

Who would you like to see? Tell us below.

READ: Festivals and artists coming to the Gorge Amphitheatre this summer

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.