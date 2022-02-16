‘One of the most significant events Spokane has ever seen’: Spokane Arena hints at big concert announcement
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Arena is preparing to make a big concert announcement on Friday.
“The concert will be one of the most significant events Spokane has ever seen,” a press release said.
The announcement is scheduled for 6 a.m. because it will be made nationwide on East Coast time.
