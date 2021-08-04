Most residents at the Spokane Veterans Home are vaccinated, but that’s not the case for employees

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The majority of people living at the Spokane Veterans home are fully vaccinated, but that is not the same for staff members.

Nearly 90 percent of residents have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, but of the 110 employees, only 47 have gotten a shot.

Six veterans and four employees have been diagnosed with the virus since July 21 and one veteran died earlier this week.

It is not known if the infected residents or staff members were vaccinated.

Throughout the past year, the Spokane Veterans Home has dealt with severe outbreaks of COVID-19, with several residents passing away.

The rise in new cases has forced the home to close visitation to family members.

