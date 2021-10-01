Most people in Idaho will pay less for health premiums next year

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — If you live in Idaho, expect to pay a little less for your health premiums next year.

According to the Department of Insurance, most Idahoans can expect a two percent decrease in premium rates for individuals.

The department says it will continue to focus on decreasing insurance costs and reducing the number of families priced out of coverage. Along with the lower rate, you have more options when shopping for individual coverage.

However, the small employer group market will see an increase of about 6 percent.

The new rates will take effect in January.

