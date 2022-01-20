‘Most concerning waves’: This is when experts predict omicron will peak in eastern Washington

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — As omicron continues to spread, western Washington will probably hit its peak before central and eastern Washington crests. That’s why people should stay vigilant to weather the current COVID-19 wave.

“You still have eastern Washington or other parts of Washington start to see those increases and not level off or decline for some period of time,” said Umair A. Shah, the Secretary of Health for Washington’s Department of Health.

The virus already surged through the metropolitan areas of the state before hitting central and eastern Washington.

“This has been one of the most concerning waves because of the increases and levels of transmission that we’re seeing across communities,” he added.

In our sixth wave, omicron is now the dominant strain in the state. Because it’s highly transmissible, mitigation efforts like social distancing, vaccination, and masking up are important to focus on.

“We will have several weeks more of very difficult times, but we do know there is going to be sun on the other side of this as there always is through these waves,” Shah said.

The state is trying to help families weather the waves. As of today, they’ve given out 5 million masks across Washington. The governor’s goal is to get 10 million masks out to families very soon.

President Joe Biden also announced Wednesday he’s giving away 400 million N95 masks for free starting next week. While those masks offer better protection, masking up, in general, goes a long way to keep yourself and others safe.

“Any mask is better than no mask,” Shah added.

RELATED: Thursday marks two years since first COVID case was confirmed in Washington

RELATED: Life Flight opening new critical care base in Coeur d’Alene

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.