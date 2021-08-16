Moses Lake woman killed in crash, driver charged with vehicular homicide

by Erin Robinson

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed one of his passengers.

Donald Burgeis, 36, was driving westbound on I-90 near Ritzville when his minivan drove into the center median. The Washington State Patrol said he tried to re-enter the highway, but the minivan tripped and rolled over.

The vehicle stopped on its top.

Stacy Pickering, 34 of Moses Lake, was killed in the crash. A 9-month-old and a 12-year-old were also in the van, but were not injured.

Troopers said drugs or alcohol were involved, and Burgeis was driving too fast.

