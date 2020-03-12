Moses Lake SD cancels indoor activities through mid-April because of virus outbreak

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake School District has canceled all indoor sports, events, concerts and public meetings through Sunday, April 12 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are no confirmed cases in Moses Lake, nor in the school district, but the Grant County Health District made the recommendation in order to slow the spread of the virus in the region.

GCHD has advised schools and other organizations to practice social distancing and to consider postponing public events, gatherings and functions.

According to the school district, outdoor events and athletics will not be affected by cancelations at this time.

The cancelation impacts the following:

All non-school organized indoor activities

Public meetings

Public events/functions (dances, plays, concerts, parent nights, banquet)

Use of the Moses Lake High School Pool and Swim Lessons

Athletic/extracurricular indoor practices

Athletic/extracurricular indoor competitions

Community groups (youth sports organizations, churches, non-profits)

“We recognize the inconvenience and impact that this decision has on the community; however, this action 1) will contribute significantly to the region-wide effort to mitigate social contact and minimize the spread of the illness, 2) aims to reduce potential exposure of our school communities to visitors that may have been exposed to COVID-19, 3) allows us to conserve our resources (cleaning supplies, necessary staff, etc.) to ensure educational operations remain normal for as long as possible,” said Superintendent Dr. Joshu Meek. “We appreciate your patience as we navigate the daily challenges presented by COVID-19.”

