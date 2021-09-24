Moses Lake receives $50,000 Hometown grant from T-Mobile

T-Mobile Awards Moses Lake with a $50,000 Hometown Grant Credit: T-Mobile

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A town in the Inland Northwest was picked to get a $50,000 grant from one of the nation’s largest cell phone carriers.

T-Mobile picked Moses Lake along with 24 other rural areas in the nation for its Hometown Grant. The grant is meant to help jumpstart community development projects and help them build on the things that make them unique. It’s part of T-Mobile’s commitment to bring 5G to rural America.

Moses Lake will use its funds to set up a creative community space that will have art, live music, a lounge and everything people need to feel inspired, T-Mobile said.

“The Downtown Moses Lake Association is thrilled to bring this project to our wonderful city! We’ve been working closely with our community, local organizations and downtown businesses to identify the wants and desires of Moses Lake,” said Lexi Smith, Executive Director of the Downtown Moses Lake Association. “We feel that this business incubator will jumpstart our hopes of a Creative District in Moses Lake, complement our existing downtown businesses and highlight our local entrepreneurs.”

Smith said they want it to be a space people can go to stimulate their creative minds, and double as an opportunity to try new things alongside their community.

“The DMLA is so grateful for this funding to help us bring one of our dreams to life,” Smith said.

Over the next five years, T-Mobile says it plans on hiring 7,500 new employees in small towns and rural communities. It also plans on giving out $25 million in grants for community development projects.

Information on the hometown grant and how to apply can be found here.

