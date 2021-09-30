Supervisor looking into Moses Lake officer’s decision to euthanize dog

by Matthew Kincanon

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake Police Department is looking into an incident Tuesday night when a police officer euthanized an injured dog.

Police responded to a dog getting hit by a car on Stratford Rd. at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said the dog was still alive, but was moved off the roadway.

However, police said it was severely injured and “hurting pretty bad,” and decided to euthanize it. Its body was disposed off of Road 7, a common area where dead wildlife are taken.

The police department said on Facebook they informed the dog’s owner shortly afterwards. An animal control officer retrieved it Wednesday and took it to the Grant County Animal Outreach facility where it was disposed.

“MLPD officers respond to these types of calls on a regular basis,” the police department said. “Often times the calls involve wildlife that are struck by vehicles, such as skunks, squirrels and deer, but unfortunately we also receive a fair amount of calls involving household pets that are struck by vehicles.”

The department’s two animal control officers mostly respond to calls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, police respond to calls outside those hours.

The police department said animal control and police can humanely euthanize a severely injured animal. This is done through using their firearms.

“Officers do not have the training or equipment to use injections such as those used in veterinary clinics,” the police department said. “In this incident, the animal was so severely injured that taking the time to attempt to find a veterinarian after hours would have been less humane than euthanizing it.”

When a pet is killed, they said officers have to return it to the owner. If they’re unsuccessful, the pet is placed in a plastic bag and taken to the animal outreach facility. It’s put in a freezer for proper disposal.

If the owner is found, the police department said the pet is returned for burial or cremation.

“In the case from Tuesday evening, the entire incident is being looked into by a supervisor and any identified errors will be addressed and corrections will be made,” the police department said. “Understand that our officers are human and occasionally will make mistakes. When those mistakes are made, we will address the issues to make sure they are not repeated.”

They said they pride themselves in the service they give to the community and will strive to do better.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.